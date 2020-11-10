Violent Protests Erupt in Peru's Lima After Congress Impeaches President Vizcarra - Videos

Thousands of Peruvians took to the streets in the country's capital on Tuesday to protest against the impeachment of President Martin Vizcarra, according to local media reports.
Protesters demanded the resignation of the interim president Manuel Merino de Lama, who assumed the office on Tuesday, chanting "No to the presidential vacancy!" in Spanish.
Clashes were reported between citizens and police forces, several arrests were conducted.
Efectivamente empezaron con las detenciones. @elcomercio_peru pic.twitter.com/ICZ0pAhVQV— Rodrigo Cruz (@rcruza) November 10, 2020
Officers apparently used smoke bombs to disperse the protesters, as videos circulating on social media showed.
#Lima Con el uso de bombas de estruendo y gas lacrimógeno, efectivos policiales dividen a manifestantes que se encontraban a la altura del Jurado Nacional de Elecciones, en la avenida Nicolás de Piérola.— OjoPúblico (@Ojo_Publico) November 10, 2020
Vídeo: @alonso_balbuena pic.twitter.com/LEnlQNHRaf
#10Nov | #Perú #Vizcarra #CrisisInstitucional Así se encuentra el centro de #Lima. Protestas reprimidas con bombas lacrimógenas Video: @arturoayala_3 pic.twitter.com/T8KnETFUGX— Porlavisión (@porlavisioncom) November 10, 2020
Protestas violentas en Lima, Perú tras la vacancia al presidente Vizcarra. pic.twitter.com/y9vMI1FfxK— 𝕁𝕦𝕝𝕚𝕠 𝔻𝕖 𝔽𝕖𝕦𝕕𝕚𝕤 🎙⚽️🏀🏈🎾 🇵🇪🇺🇲 (@juliodefeudis) November 10, 2020
On Monday, Peruvian lawmakers voted 105-19 in favour of ousting Vizcarra over abuse of power. He has been accused of giving away controversial state contracts during the time when he served as governor of the Mokegua region.
Vizcarra has denied the allegations and disagreed with the decision of the Congress, but said he would be leaving the presidential palace.
