Register
22:17 GMT11 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The U.S. Treasury Department building at dusk, Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Washington.

    US Slaps New Iran-Related Sanctions on Four Individuals, Six Entities

    © AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    7034
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107919/62/1079196215_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_3d2ddede157d7be0a67693b05495a423.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202011101081118836-us-slaps-new-iran-related-sanctions-on-four-individuals-six-entities/

    Tensions between Tehran and Washington have soared since Donald Trump became president and withdrew the country from the nuclear deal with Iran. The latest move by the White House comes two weeks after Washington imposed sanctions that targeted the Islamic Republic’s oil sector, including the Iranian Ministry of Petroleum.

    The United States has imposed Iran-related sanctions on four individuals and six companies, according to a statement on the US Treasury Department’s website. The decision is another move in the Trump administration’s pressure campaign against the Islamic Republic.

    The development comes two days after the news website Axios reported that the Trump administration wants to drown Tehran in sanctions in order to make life difficult for Democrat Joe Biden, who is projected to win the presidential election.

    According to Axios, which cited two unnamed Israeli sources, the Trump administration plans to work with the Gulf states and Israel in order to make it harder for Joe Biden to return the United States to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) agreement, which the US president has described as the worst deal ever negotiated. To achieve this, the White House plans to impose sanctions on Tehran non-stop until Trump’s last day in the Oval office (20 January).

    US special envoy for Iran Elliott Abrams voiced doubt that Joe Biden would be able to remove the sanctions imposed under Donald Trump.

    "Legally, it is correct that a president has the right to reverse any executive act that he took or that a previous president took. Whether it is advisable and politically possible is a different question”, Abrams said, adding that the US policy of maximum pressure on Tehran would continue in the coming months. “It’s unrelated to politics, it has nothing to do with the elections. It’s the foreign policy of the US".

    Trump vs Iran Nuclear Accord

    The JCPOA agreement, commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal, was negotiated under President Barack Obama. Under the accord, signed by the UK, China, Germany, Russia, the United States, and Iran in 2015, the Islamic Republic is to curb its nuclear programme and allow inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to visit its plants in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions and the arms embargo. The agreement was signed following years of tensions between Iran and the international community over claims that Tehran was trying to develop nuclear weapons, an allegation the country denied.

    In 2018, Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the agreement. Without providing evidence, the US president accused Iran of violating the deal. His decision was strongly condemned by other signatories to the accord and Tehran. Back then, experts from the IAEA said the Islamic Republic was complying with the agreement.

     

    Tags:
    Trump Administration, oil, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iran Nuclear Deal, sanctions, United States, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Stop the Steal: Trump Supporters Call for Vote Recounts as They Rally Across US
    Election Limbo
    Election Limbo
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse