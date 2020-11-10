Video of Russian Peacekeepers' Deployment to Nagorno-Karabakh Released

On Monday, President Vladimir Putin said that Russian peacekeepers would be deployed along the frontline in Nagorno-Karabakh, in accordance with a joint statement signed between Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia earlier that day.

The Russian news network Zvezda has released a video of Russian peacekeepers being sent to the conflict zone in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The footage shows a military SUV and a group of soldiers being transported to an Il-76 cargo plane, part of the Russian peacekeeping contingent that includes 1,960 servicemen, 90 armoured personnel carriers, as well as 380 automotive and special equipment units.

The clip was released after the Kremlin confirmed that the presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan and the Armenian PM signed a joint statement on ending hostilities in Karabakh.

The new Karabakh ceasefire came into force starting from 00:00 Moscow time on Tuesday (21:00 GMT on Monday), according to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"A Russian peacekeeping contingent is being deployed along the contact line in Nagorno-Karabakh and along the corridor connecting Nagorno-Karabakh with the Republic of Armenia", Putin said in a statement broadcast on the TV channel Rossiya 24.

The Russian president added that the new ceasefire agreement will hopefully create the conditions for a long-term solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh crisis in the interests of both sides.

Karabakh Standoff

The decades-old conflict escalated into large-scale fighting on 27 September, when Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of launching artillery, missile, and air strikes in Nagorno-Karabakh, an Armenian-majority region, where tensions had been in place since the late 1980s and finally resulted in the region declaring independence amid the breakup of the Soviet Union in 1991.

Between 1992 and 1994, Yerevan and Baku fought a brutal war for the territory that claimed the lives of over 30,000 people, also displacing at least 1.1 million others. Thousands more have been killed in the conflict's frequent flare-ups since then.

The conflict is still underway despite a number of ceasefire deals between Baku and Yerevan that was mediated by Russia earlier in October.