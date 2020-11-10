Protests Erupt in Armenian Capital of Yerevan after Nagorno-Karabakh Ceasefire Deal - Videos

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had signed a joint declaration on a new ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, which is expected to come into force starting Tuesday, November 10. Under the new deal, Azerbaijan and Armenia will stop at their current positions, exchange prisoners and allow peacekeepers to be deployed in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.
Protesters in #Yerevan are headed to the house of PM Pashinyan (video by Sputnik Armenia) pic.twitter.com/vd5Es4tuIr— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) November 9, 2020
Demonstrators protesting against the joint statement on terminating the war in Karabakh went to the government building.
