Top Iranian Military Commander Warns US Against Using Regional Proxies to Confront Tehran

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran has enough "deterrent power" to repel any aggression coming from the regional countries masterminded by the United States, Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Deputy Commander for Coordination Rear Adm. Ali Fadavi said on Thursday.

“That’s why they [enemies] do not begin an aggression [against Iran],” Fadavi said, referencing Iran's "great deterrent power," as quoted in a report by Iranian news agency Tasnim.

In a warning to "certain regional powers," the IRGC deputy commander said that any aggressor which resorts to assaulting Iran will "definitely suffer blows and defeat," as quoted in the report.

At the same time, the Fadavi referenced Iran's confrontation with the US rather than any of the regional powers, saying that Washington is avoiding a direct military confrontation with Iran and instead resorts to delegating the mission on regional countries.

Iran's Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei was further cited in the report as saying in April 2018 that the US is aware that it will get an appropriate response if it starts a military action against Iran.

The long-standing row between Tehran and Washington reached a particular escalation in 2018. The US unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, prompting a decry among other signatories and Iran's own gradual abandonment of commitments under the deal. It then followed up by a series of economic sanctions against Tehran and increased its military buildup in the region.

A military conflict is currently unfolding right next to Iran's northwestern border in Nagorno-Karabakh, an Armenian-populated enclave inside Azerbaijan which exercises de facto independence. Tehran has repeatedly urged the warring parties to cease armed hostilities and settle the dispute politically.