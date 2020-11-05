Hurricane Eta Raging in Central America Reportedy Leaves 7 People Killed

The Category 4 out of 5 hurricane, which has by now slimmed down to a tropical cyclone and left Nicaragua, is expected to cross Honduras before regaining strength and heading to Cuba.
According to the VOS TV broadcaster, two people — illegal mineworkers — died in the mountainous region of Bonanza when their mine got buried under a landslide.
Flooding issues continue to worsen in parts of Honduras 🇭🇳 as remnants of Hurricane #Eta slowly move through the country.— Scott Duncan (@ScottDuncanWX) November 5, 2020
This is from La Lima in the north of the country.pic.twitter.com/vmkIbXwYcz
The Nicaraguan authorities have not yet officially confirmed the casualties, saying that they are underway assessing the total damage before possibly applying for international assistance.
In Honduras, media reported four people killed, including three by drowning and one as a result of a landslide.
The Honduran government declared a state of emergency and indefinite high alert because of the heavy precipitation caused by Eta. Population in lowlands and dangerous locations were told to prepare 72-hour backpacks. Security protocols were implemented in 1,200 shelters.
