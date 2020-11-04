Did Meghan Markle Vote in the US Election in a Breach of Royal Protocol?

The Duchess of Sussex earlier called upon Americans to take part in “the most important election of our lifetime”, a statement that was met with condemnation from the home nation of her husband Prince Harry, as members of royal family are expected to remain politically neutral.

Meghan Markle took part in a US presidential election by sending her ballot in early by mail, a source familiar with the matter told Page Six.

"Meghan was an American long before she was a royal. She wouldn’t miss voting in this election no matter where she was living,” a person shared.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially stepped down from their senior royal duties in March but still remain a part of the royal family, which is meant to abstain from any election while keeping politically neutral. Although not legally binding, this has remained a part of royal protocol for centuries.

If reports are correct, Markle could become the first royal to ever vote in an election.

Last month, the former actress already inspired a strong backlash after she called upon Americans to take part in the November vote.

“Every four years, we’re told, ‘This is the most important election of our lifetime.’ But this one is. When we vote, our values are put into action, and our voices are heard,” the Hollywood star said during a pre-recorded message for ABC’s Time100 special.

She was joined by her royal husband Prince Harry, who urged to “reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity”, a claim considered by many as a direct shot towards incumbent President Donald Trump.

© AP Photo / Frank Augstein Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave after visiting Canada House in London, Tuesday Jan. 7, 2020, after their recent stay in Canada

Buckingham Palace rushed to distance itself from the plea, noting in a statement that Prince Harry’s call was “made in a personal capacity” as he is currently “not a working member of the royal family”.

After Meghan and Harry decided to abdicate from their senior royal posts in January 2020, the family members met to outline the terms surrounding their departure, in what came to be known as the Sandringham Summit.

During the meeting, that involved Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Prince William, the two reportedly agreed to “uphold the values of Her Majesty” with any of their intentions or actions. According to observers, this agreement now seems to have been violated, as the Sussexes continue to enjoy their “financially independent” life in Los Angeles.