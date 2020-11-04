Register
13:55 GMT04 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrives with Prince Harry at the Royal Albert Hall in London, 7 March 2020, to attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music

    Did Meghan Markle Vote in the US Election in a Breach of Royal Protocol?

    © AP Photo / Simon Dawson
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/04/1080997758_0:292:1683:1238_1200x675_80_0_0_c18a8be3d2adc0817bc5f3e293fa3190.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202011041080997931-did-meghan-markle-vote-in-the-us-election-in-a-breach-of-royal-protocol/

    The Duchess of Sussex earlier called upon Americans to take part in “the most important election of our lifetime”, a statement that was met with condemnation from the home nation of her husband Prince Harry, as members of royal family are expected to remain politically neutral.

    Meghan Markle took part in a US presidential election by sending her ballot in early by mail, a source familiar with the matter told Page Six.

    "Meghan was an American long before she was a royal. She wouldn’t miss voting in this election no matter where she was living,” a person shared.

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially stepped down from their senior royal duties in March but still remain a part of the royal family, which is meant to abstain from any election while keeping politically neutral. Although not legally binding, this has remained a part of royal protocol for centuries.

    If reports are correct, Markle could become the first royal to ever vote in an election.

    Last month, the former actress  already inspired a strong backlash after she called upon Americans to take part in the November vote.

    “Every four years, we’re told, ‘This is the most important election of our lifetime.’ But this one is. When we vote, our values are put into action, and our voices are heard,” the Hollywood star said during a pre-recorded message for ABC’s Time100 special.

    She was joined by her royal husband Prince Harry, who urged to “reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity”, a claim considered by many as a direct shot towards incumbent President Donald Trump.

    Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave after visiting Canada House in London, Tuesday Jan. 7, 2020, after their recent stay in Canada
    © AP Photo / Frank Augstein
    Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave after visiting Canada House in London, Tuesday Jan. 7, 2020, after their recent stay in Canada

    Buckingham Palace rushed to distance itself from the plea, noting in a statement that Prince Harry’s call was “made in a personal capacity” as he is currently “not a working member of the royal family”.

    After Meghan and Harry decided to abdicate from their senior royal posts in January 2020, the family members met to outline the terms surrounding their departure, in what came to be known as the Sandringham Summit.

    During the meeting, that involved Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Prince William, the two reportedly agreed to “uphold the values of Her Majesty” with any of their intentions or actions. According to observers, this agreement now seems to have been violated, as the Sussexes continue to enjoy their “financially independent” life in Los Angeles.

    Tags:
    Queen, Duchess of Sussex, Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, United Kingdom, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Town moderator Tom Tillotson shows an empty ballot box for the US presidential election at Hale House at the Balsams Resort in the hamlet of Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, US, 3 November 2020.
    US Presidential Election 2020: Last Campaign Events Held & First Ballots Cast
    Snail Mail Fail
    Snail Mail Fail
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse