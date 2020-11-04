British Airways Flight Attendant Filmed Telling Passengers to 'F**k Off' as Plane Arrives in Israel

British Airways had earlier sought to cut 12,000 jobs this year amid flying restrictions imposed amid the coronavirus pandemic. Some staff members have decided to pay to the carrier eyebrow-raising farewells.

A flight attendant from British Airways has been telling a group of passengers to “f**k off” as the plane has landed at Ben-Gurion Airport, Israel, according to footage of the incident shared by the man himself on his Instagram account, according to the Sun.

The 28-year-old steward, Connor Scanlon, made a clip at the end of a charter flight between London and Tel Aviv a few weeks ago, and then posted it to his social media, accompanying the footage with laughing emojis.

In the video, Scanlon can be heard muttering traditional “thank you” and “bye-bye” end-of-flight phrases, and then suddenly swearing at passengers, in a way which cannot be easily deciphered by parting travelers.

The man, who is understood not to be working for the airline anymore, later told The Sun that he regrets his decision as he “shouldn’t have put” the video online.

Scanlon is now said to be training as a paramedic as he had applied for voluntary redundancy following the BA’s decision to get rid of 12,000 staffers in the next few months.

According to an anonymous insider familiar with the situation, the ex-staffer felt that “cabin crew were unfairly targeted”.

“After deciding to quit, he decided to tell the world what he really thought of his job”, the person shared with The Sun. “But this video has seriously upset the majority of hardworking colleagues. This is no way to treat the passengers who pay staff wages, and it’s a disgraceful way to behave. Connor has done himself no favours by airing this obscene footage”.

The company later condemned the man’s actions as “unacceptable”, saying that it always expects “the highest standard of behaviour from our colleagues”.