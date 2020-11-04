Hearing on MH17 Case Resumes in the Netherlands

The trial of four people implicated in the 2014 downing of flight MH17 in Ukraine, which began in March and resumed in the Dutch Schiphol Judicial Complex on Tuesday, is still hearing defence submissions concerning evidence.
Following the downing of the Malaysia Airlines flight from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur over Donetsk Oblast in Eastern Ukraine, which left all 298 people on board dead, mostly Dutch citizens, the UN Security Council passed Resolution 2166 in July 2014 to advocate a thorough international investigation into the plane crash.
Amsterdam initiated a probe into the matter, which concluded that the aircraft was shot down with a missile launched by a Russian military unit in the Donetsk region. The Netherlands filed a complaint against Russia with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) over the aircraft crash. Moscow called move "unfriendly" and decried the Dutch investigators for brushing aside radar data presented by Russia, which showed an Ukrainian Buk missile downing the plane.
