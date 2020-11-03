Register
14:41 GMT03 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A woman enjoy the sea and the sun as in the background see the Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov lies at anchor off Cyprus’ largest port of Limassol on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2014

    US Demands That Cyprus Cut Off Port Access to Russian Warships

    © AP Photo / Pavlos Vrionides
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    216
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/03/1080969777_0:0:3071:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_6c93faf9717acd70df4c328374b27937.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202011031080969912-us-demands-that-cyprus-cut-off-port-access-to-russian-warships/

    Moscow and Nicosia signed an agreement in early 2015 allowing for Russian warships to access the Mediterranean island nation’s port facilities to help facilitate counterterrorism and anti-piracy efforts. The US announced a partial lifting of its decades-old arms embargo against Cyprus in September amid a spike in regional tensions.

    The United States remains unsatisfied over the fact that Cyprus continues to allow Russian warships to use its ports, and will maintain pressure on the country to deny such port access, R. Clarke Cooper, assistant secretary of state for political-military affairs, has said.

    “I did specifically note that Cyprus has not yet taken the steps necessary to deny port access to Russian naval vessels,” Cooper said, referring to his visit to Nicosia last month for talks with Cypriot officials. “We certainly want the Republic of Cyprus to pursue in this direction. This would also enable us to further continued access to [International Traffic in Arms Regulations]-controlled defence articles,” the diplomat added.

    Cooper stressed that although the US had lifted the arms embargo for non-lethal defence articles, and had “opened up the opportunity for education and training…for us to go further with the Republic of Cyprus, we do need to see further assurances on their ability to deny port access to Russian naval vessels. Those were very honest conversations.”

    He added that moving forward, the US expects for Cyprus to take on a greater role in the Eastern Mediterranean and to “take on greater responsibilities that are supportive of the European Union as well as NATO requirements,” with the “portage issue” being one of assuring interoperability with the Western alliance.

    Russia and Cyprus cemented a port access deal in February 2015, allowing Russian Navy warships involved in counter-terrorism and anti-piracy operations in the region to visit the country’s ports. Commenting on the deal, Russian President Vladimir Putin assured that other countries have no cause for concern, and that “our friendly ties aren’t aimed against anyone.”

    In mid-2019, Nicosia announced that it would continue to provide docking facilities to warships from Russia and other countries despite US pressure, with Defence minister Savvas Angelides emphasizing that “no country can impose on Cyprus an obligation to stop providing facilities to Russian or other ships.” Washington has repeatedly called on Nicosia to end the hosting of Russian ships, and accused these vessels of contributing to “destabilizing actions” in Syria.

    Russian forces in the city of Amuda, north Syria
    © AP Photo / Baderkhan Ahmad
    Russian Servicemen Killed Over 133,000 Militants in Syria, Defence Minister Says
    Russia launched a counter-terrorism operation in Syria in late September 2015, helping the Syrian government to eliminate tens of thousands of terrorists, many of them hailing from other countries. In late September, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu announced that Russian forces had eliminated over 133,000 militants and some 865 terrorist leaders over the past five years.

    Turkey Sanctions Threat Still on the Table

    In his remarks, Cooper also addressed the recent escalation of tensions between NATO members Greece and Turkey over gas drilling rights in the Eastern Mediterranean, saying Washington has sought to discourage “any provocational [sic] behaviour” by Ankara, and doesn’t “abide by any provocations from Ankara to allies and partners.”

    Cyprus is involved in that drilling dispute, and has joined Greece and France in challenging Turkey’s maritime claims.

    Tensions between Greece and Turkey escalated sharply in August after a Turkish surveying vessel started searching for gas in a maritime area cleaimed by Greece. Ankara sent the ship to the area shortly after Greece and Egypt signed a maritime agreement dividing large swathes of the Mediterranean between them into exclusive economic zones. The Greek-Egyptian agreement followed the signature of a similar treaty by Turkey and the Ankara-backed government in western Libya in late 2019, with that treaty also making an EEZ claim to large swathes of the Mediterranean.

    Turkey's research vessel, Oruc Reis, rear, anchored off the coast of Antalya on the Mediterranean, Turkey, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis welcomed the return of a Turkish survey vessel to port Sunday from a disputed area of the eastern Mediterranean that has been at the heart of a summer stand-off between Greece and Turkey over energy rights.
    © AP Photo / Burhan Ozbilici
    Russia Urges Greece, Turkey to Defuse Tensions in East Med, Is Ready to Help, Lavrov Says
    The assistant secretary also reiterated that Washington considers Ankara’s purchase of Russia’s S-400 air defence systems as “unacceptable,” and something that “runs the risk of sanctions.” He noted that the US has continued to communicate with Turkey to try to prevent the S-400s from being activated. “This does become a challenge when we talk about interoperability between Turkey and the United States, but also interoperability within the NATO alliance,” he said.

    Related:

    Cyprus President Slams Reopening of Varosha Resort as 'Illegal'
    Erdogan Congratulates Pro-Turkey Winner in Northern Cyprus Presidential Election
    European Commission Opens Probe Into Violations Linked to Cyprus', Malta's 'Golden Passports' Scheme
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Town moderator Tom Tillotson shows an empty ballot box for the US presidential election at Hale House at the Balsams Resort in the hamlet of Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, US, 3 November 2020.
    US Presidential Election 2020: Last Campaign Events Held & First Ballots Cast
    Snail Mail Fail
    Snail Mail Fail
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse