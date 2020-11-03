Turkish Rescuers Pull 4-Year-Old Girl From Rubble in Izmir 91 Hours After Earthquake

"There is news that excited everyone. Rescuers pulled a child alive," Sawyer said on Twitter.
As the NTV channel reported, the four-year-old girl has been pulled from the rubble and is taken to the hospital in satisfactory condition.
91 saat sonra kurtarılan Ayda Bebek. Seni tekrar bize veren Allah’a şükürler olsun.#ayda #izmir pic.twitter.com/rsNqIyD3n8— Adem Kaya (@Kaya3215) November 3, 2020
The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority reported that 102 people died in the earthquake, and 1,026 were injured, of whom 143 are still being treated in hospitals.
A 6.6-magnitude quake toppled more than a dozen buildings in Izmir last Friday. The shock reached the Greek island of Samos in the Aegean Sea, killing two teenagers and injuring 20 people.
