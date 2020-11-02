Egypt 'Very Interested' in Sputnik V Vaccine, in Talks With Russia on Delivery After Trial

Egypt is very interested in Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus and is currently in touch with Russia on its delivery after all the necessary clinical trials are carried out, Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry told the broadcaster Rossiya 24.
Shoukry said that Cairo appreciates the work done by the developers and their willingness to supply it to allied nations. The minister noted that Egypt is also keen on developing the vaccine domestically.
"We will seize every opportunity [to develop the vaccine]. We have enormous pharmaceutical capacities and a great number of the population in need of a shot. That is why we will make use of any opportunity to jointly develop [the inoculation]", Shoukry emphasised, adding that cooperation will be effectuated through scientific, economic, and trade means.
In late September, the Russian Direct Investment Fund, the primary investor into the vaccine, announced a deal with Egypt's Pharco securing the supply of 25 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine to the North African country. According to Johns Hopkins University data published at 12:24 p.m., Egypt currenty has 107,736 coronavirus cases and 6,278 fatalities.
In August, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against COVID-19, which was developed by the Gamaleya Research Centre.
