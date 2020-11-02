Two Churches in Canada Go Up in Flames Under 'Suspicious' Circumstances, Reports Say

According to national public broadcaster CBC, local emergency crews responded to a fire in the South Caradoc United Church shortly after midnight on Sunday. Another fire was reported hours later some six miles away at the St. Andrew’s Anglican Church.
"We're still in the preliminary stages of both investigations, so we are following up on all leads, but obviously it is very suspicious that two churches caught on fire in close proximity around the same time", regional police representative, Constable Kevin Howe was quoted as saying by CBC.
At 6:17 a.m. #MiddlesexOPP & Fire responded to a suspicious structure fire at the St. Andrew's Anglican church located at 81 Chippewa Rd. If you have any information you are encouraged to contact the OPP @ 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. @CountyMiddlesex ^kh pic.twitter.com/wCvQRrs4Hm— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) November 1, 2020
No injuries were reported in the incidents, but the St. Andrews Church was deemed completely lost in the fire. The Fire Marshal's office has launched a probe into the incidents.
