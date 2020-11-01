Forecasters Expect Tropical Storm Eta to Become Hurricane on Monday

Tropical storm Eta is expected to become the 12th Atlantic hurricane of 2020 on Monday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Sunday.
A hurricane warning has been issued for Eta from the Nicaragua/Honduras border to Sandy Bay Sirpi (Nicaragua).
A Hurricane Warning is now in effect for #Eta from the Nicaragua/Honduras border southward to Sandy Bay Sirpi, Nicaragua. A Tropical Storm Warning and a Hurricane Watch are in effect from the Nicaragua/Honduras border westward to Punta Patuca, Honduras.https://t.co/a6nU87U3bG pic.twitter.com/PNz0jGQe2X— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) November 1, 2020
According to the NHC, Eta is likely to trigger life-threatening flash flooding and landslides in portions of Central America. On Sunday afternoon, it caused winds of 80.5 kph (50 mph).
Eta formed in the Caribbean on late Saturday, becoming the 28th named storm in the Atlantic this year and thus, beating the record of 2005.
All comments
Show new comments (0)