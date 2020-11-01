Two Reported Dead and Five Wounded After Stabbing Attack in Quebec - Photos, Video

Police have said that the deadly assault happened near the National Assembly of Quebec building. Radio-Canada reported that at least two people are dead and at least five injured. The suspect is now in custody, according to police reports.
"Attention! Shortly before 1 am, the SPVQ arrested a suspect. We are still asking the citizens of Quebec City to stay inside with the doors locked as an investigation is still ongoing", police say in a tweet.
***ATTENTION*** | Peu avant 1h du matin, le SPVQ a arrêté un suspect | Nous demandons toujours aux citoyens de la ville de Québec de rester à l’intérieur, les portes verrouillées car une enquête est toujours en cours.— Service de police de la Ville de Québec (@SPVQ_police) November 1, 2020
The authorities have confirmed that five people were sent to a local hospital, but their condition remains unknown.
Un hombre apuñala a varias personas en cercanías del Parlamento de Quebec, Canadá. pic.twitter.com/xYGm9u4WhG— Prodigi0 2.0 (@Prodigi0_1) November 1, 2020
INTERNACIONAL.#Canadá | La policía de la ciudad de Quebec capturó a un hombre, vestido con ropa medieval y armado con un arma blanca, que ha apuñalado a 7 personas.— Óscar Peraza (@_OscarPeraza) November 1, 2020
2 Fallecieron y las otras 5 se encuentran fuertemente heridas. pic.twitter.com/93mjm3hBQg
