Canadian Armed Forces Soldier Shot Dead in Live-Fire Exercise at Alberta Base

The soldier was shot during an exercise at approximately 10 pm at the base in Wainwright, Alberta, which is about 200 kilometres southeast of Edmonton, the department said in the statement on Saturday. He was transported to a nearby hospital in Wainwright and then flown to a hospital in Edmonton, where he died on Saturday early morning.
Live-fire exercises in which the soldier participated have been suspended and an investigation is underway.
General Jonathan Vance, Chief of the Defence Staff, said on Twitter that the soldier's name will be revealed after notifying the family members. He expressed his condolences to family and friends, as well as to the 1 Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group, 3rd Battalion Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry and the Royal Westminster Regiment.
General Jonathan Vance, Chief of the Defence Staff, said on Twitter that the soldier's name will be revealed after notifying the family members. He expressed his condolences to family and friends, as well as to the 1 Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group, 3rd Battalion Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry and the Royal Westminster Regiment.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered his condolences to the family on Twitter on Saturday.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered his condolences to the family on Twitter on Saturday.
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney also extended his sympathies to the family.
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney also extended his sympathies to the family.
Our condolences to the fallen soldier’s loved ones & comrades.
All of those who wear our country's uniform take real risks to defend us.
