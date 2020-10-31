Khabib Warns 'Allah Will Bring Down His Punishment' on 'Enemies of Islam' Attacking Prophet Muhammad

The fighter previously posted a picture of Emmanuel Macron with a footprint on his face on Instagram, as the French president urged to curb Islamic radicalism in the country after several gruesome terror attacks.

MMA Champion from Russia's Dagestan Khabib Nurmagomedov has made yet another post on Instagram, slamming caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad and attacks against Islam and Muslims.

"Today, under the pretext of fighting for freedom of speech, the enemies of Islam and Muslims of different levels are trying to offend the feelings of hundreds of millions of believers around the world by drawing caricatures of the best of people", the post says.

"Do they really believe they can dim the light of Allah that He promised to cast everywhere in his wonderful book? Do they indeed think that by committing those low and vile actions that could somehow harm the man who came to this world with just one purpose - to bring people from the darkness of ignorance and idolatry and bring them to the light of truth and worshipping Allah", the fighter added.

© REUTERS / POOL French President Emmanuel Macron delivers his speech in front of the coffin of slain teacher Samuel Paty during a national memorial event, in Paris, France October 21, 2020.

According to Nurmagomedov, the caricatures "not only insulted the feelings of Muslim believers but also challenged the Lord of the Worlds, who promised to protect His messenger from the attacks of ignorant people".

"May Allah bless our beloved prophet as well as his family, companions and all those who followed them in good. And may Allah bring down His punishment on everyone who encroaches on the honour of the best of people – his prophet Muhammad. Indeed, Allah does not break promises", he wrote.

The post was published just a day after Nurmagomedov posted a picture of Emmanuel Macron with a footprint over his face, saying "may the Almighty distort the face of this creature and all its followers", and criticising Macron for offending Muslim believers.

Previously, multiple Muslim countries and Islamic organisations slammed Macron for his statements, in which the politician promised that Paris would continue to protect freedom of speech, including the right of people to draw such cartoons, and pledged to step up efforts against extremism, creating what he described as "enlightened Islam" in France.

The criticism of Islamism came after two terrorist incidents in the country: on 16 October a radicalised teen killed and decapitated French teacher Samuel Paty for showing caricatures of Muhammad during a free speech class, while on 29 October a man armed with a knife killed three people at the Basilica of Notre-Dame de Nice, reportedly decapitating one of them.