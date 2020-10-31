Putin Offers Condolences to Greece's Mitsotakis Over Earthquake in Aegean Sea

"Dear Mr Prime Minister, please accept our sincere condolences in connection with the tragic consequences of the earthquake in the Aegean Sea, which affected a number of Greek islands", the message reads.
A powerful 6.6-magnitude quake hit Greece's Dodecanese Islands and Turkey's Aegean coast on Friday, claiming at least 27 lives and injuring over 800 people, predominantly in Turkey.
According to the USGS, the quake, which was felt as far away as Athens and Istanbul, struck at a depth of 10 km (or 6miles). Hundreds of aftershocks up to 5.0 on the Richter scale followed, inflicting additional damage in the area.
In Greece, two teenagers were killed when a wall collapsed on the island of Samos and at least 8 people were injured in a flood caused by the tremor that also damaged several historical monuments and museums.
All comments
Show new comments (0)