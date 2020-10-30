Self-Isolated Football Legend Maradona Says Trusts in Putin, Russian COVID-19 Vaccine

This past Wednesday, the football legend had to self-isolate after coming into contact with his bodyguard, who had tested positive for the coronavirus.
"I believe in Putin. I am convinced that he will soon have a vaccine because this [the pandemic] is no longer tolerable", Maradona told the Argentinian daily Clarin.
According to the footballer, the pandemic is the worst thing that could happen to Latin America.
"I have never seen anything like this before, and Latin America was affected much worse. I wish this all ends soon. So many people were affected, many were left jobless and do not know how to make a living", Maradona added.
On 11 August, the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute, became the world's first officially-registered coronavirus vaccine. Furthermore, it became the first registered coronavirus vaccine created using human adenoviral vectors and is now in Phase 3 clinical trials. Russia has since registered another COVID-19 vaccine with a different action mechanism and is underway developing a few more.
