12:55 GMT30 October 2020
    Chinese and US national flags are posted for the opening ceremony of the U.S.- China Strategic and Economic Dialogue at The Diaoyutai state guesthouse in Beijing Thursday, May 3, 2012

    Beijing Says China Ready to Work With US Partners on Improving Bilateral Relations

    © AP Photo / Vincent Thian
    BEIJING (Sputnik) - China is ready to work with the United States on restoring stability and cooperation if Washington is willing to be more objective concerning their bilateral relations, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a briefing on Friday.

    "The US presidential elections are exclusively an internal affair of the United States, we do not comment on this. As for bilateral relations, China's policy towards the United States is stable and consistent, we remain committed to the development of non-conflict and non-confrontational relations with Washington based on mutual benefit and respect. At the same time, we intend to ensure the protection of our sovereignty and security interests," Wang said.

    The diplomat also expressed the hope that the United States would treat China and the bilateral relations objectively, and work together with Beijing on getting their relationship back to the path of stability, cooperation and coordination.

    The Axios news portal reported on Thursday, citing advisers to US presidential candidate Joe Biden, that if elected, Biden would immediately consult with major US allies before deciding on the future of US tariffs on the Chinese goods.

    The tariff war between the United States and China started after US President Donald Trump decided in June 2018 to impose 25 percent tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods in a bid to fix the US-Chinese trade deficit.

    Dollar banknotes
    © CC0
    Unlike China, US Won't Support Massive Infrastructure Investments in South Asia, Analyst Says
    Last May, the United States more than doubled import duties on $200 billion of Chinese goods. China retaliated by increasing tariffs on US imports later that year.

    At the beginning of 2020, the United States and China struck the Phase 1 trade agreement in which Beijing agreed to increase purchases of US goods and services by $200 billion over the next two years. On February 14, China reduced by 50 percent tariffs it had imposed on a number of US goods.

    The US presidential election, in which Trump is facing off Biden, is set for November 3.

