'Ouch': Adult Star Kendra Lust Asks James Rodriguez if He's Okay After Suffering Testicle Injury

American adult star Kendra Lust has asked Everton star James Rodriguez about his testicle injury as he struggles to recover.
On Friday, when the talkSPORT radio station tweeted that the Colombian ace still had an inflamed testicular area, American adult film actress Kendra posted in reply: "Ouch. Hope you're OK".
Ouch! Hope you’re are ok.— Kendra Lust™ (@KendraLust) October 29, 2020
Ex-Real Madrid playmaker James played in pain throughout his club's 2-0 loss at Southampton last Sunday.
The Colombian has become a key part of boss Carlo Ancelotti's revamped side. He has notched three goals and as many assists. Everton's summer recruit James is still tipped to feature against Newcastle this Sunday.
