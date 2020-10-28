Pompeo Adds Stop in Vietnam to Indo-Pacific Tour

Pompeo is currently on a working visit to India, Sri Lanka, Indonesia and the Maldives. The US secretary of state met with Sri Lankan and Maldivian officials on Wednesday and has recently arrived in Indonesia.
"Secretary Pompeo will then travel to Hanoi to meet with counterparts to reaffirm the strength of the US-Vietnam Comprehensive Partnership and promote our shared commitment to a peaceful and prosperous region", Ortagus said on Wednesday.
In Jakarta, the diplomat met with President Joko Widodo and Foreign Minister Menteri Luar Negeri.
Glad to be back in Jakarta! Looking forward to meeting with President @jokowi and Foreign Minister @Menlu_RI to discuss our shared vision of a free and open #IndoPacific and my speech to @nahdlatululama on the shared values that underpin regional peace and prosperity. pic.twitter.com/3urcsnMnid— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) October 28, 2020
Pompeo's Indo-Pacific swing concludes on 30 October.
