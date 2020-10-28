Register
16:33 GMT28 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    This image made available by the Ulster Folk & Transport Museum on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2014, is a photograph of the Titanic in Belfast in a family album. The album featuring never seen before pictures was displayed Tuesday which showed the launch and departure of the Titanic from Belfast in 1912

    Civilians Can Join Diving Missions to See Titanic Wreck in Summer 2021

    © AP Photo / Ulster Folk & Transport Museum
    World
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102091/14/1020911494_0:451:3633:2494_1200x675_80_0_0_29f1052205b6634019398bb08c0db845.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202010281080903104-civilians-can-join-diving-missions-to-see-titanic-wreck-in-summer-2021/

    In the first expedition in 15 years, fans of all things Titanic will be able to celebrate the beginning of summer 2021 by visiting the monumental shipwreck at the depths of the North Atlantic.

    A privately owned US company, OceanGate Expeditions, has announced it will be offering spaces on trips to the wreck of Titanic for those who are interested and can afford the experience.

    For $125,000, citizen scientists, as the company calls them, will be able to join an eight-day sail from St. John’s, Newfoundland and dive to reach the Titanic site.

    “Using the latest subsea imaging technology and a cutting edge 5-person submersible, citizen explorers are invited to join a team of researchers and content experts to digitally document and visually assess the current condition of the shipwreck,” OceanGate Expeditions said. 

    The citizen explorers or “Mission Specialists” would soar over the wreck in a submersible and skim the ship’s deck while cameras and lasers create a detailed 3D model, according to the exploration company.

    During the dive, the members of the mission will be able to see “the grand staircase was once located and teams will explore the remains of the iconic bridge where the famous order “'Hard a-starboard. Stop all engines' was uttered.”

    In order to reach the wreck, the submersibles will have to descend nearly 2.5 miles below the sea surface, while the ascent back to the surface takes 90 minutes.

    Citizen explorers will have to comply with a number of requirements, including being at least 18 years old and demonstrating basic balance, mobility and flexibility (being able to climb a 6-foot step ladder or carry 20 lbs).

    RMS Titanic sank in the North Atlantic Ocean on 15 April 1912, after striking an iceberg, with more than 1500 passengers dying as a result of the shipwreck.

    Tags:
    diving, expedition, Titanic
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania host a Halloween event at the White House in Washington, US, 25 October 2020.
    Unicorns, Skeletons and Superheroes: Halloween at the White House
    Moderator Agitator
    Moderator Agitator
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse