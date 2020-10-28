Civilians Can Join Diving Missions to See Titanic Wreck in Summer 2021

In the first expedition in 15 years, fans of all things Titanic will be able to celebrate the beginning of summer 2021 by visiting the monumental shipwreck at the depths of the North Atlantic.

A privately owned US company, OceanGate Expeditions, has announced it will be offering spaces on trips to the wreck of Titanic for those who are interested and can afford the experience.

For $125,000, citizen scientists, as the company calls them, will be able to join an eight-day sail from St. John’s, Newfoundland and dive to reach the Titanic site.

“Using the latest subsea imaging technology and a cutting edge 5-person submersible, citizen explorers are invited to join a team of researchers and content experts to digitally document and visually assess the current condition of the shipwreck,” OceanGate Expeditions said.

The citizen explorers or “Mission Specialists” would soar over the wreck in a submersible and skim the ship’s deck while cameras and lasers create a detailed 3D model, according to the exploration company.

During the dive, the members of the mission will be able to see “the grand staircase was once located and teams will explore the remains of the iconic bridge where the famous order “'Hard a-starboard. Stop all engines' was uttered.”

In order to reach the wreck, the submersibles will have to descend nearly 2.5 miles below the sea surface, while the ascent back to the surface takes 90 minutes.

Citizen explorers will have to comply with a number of requirements, including being at least 18 years old and demonstrating basic balance, mobility and flexibility (being able to climb a 6-foot step ladder or carry 20 lbs).

RMS Titanic sank in the North Atlantic Ocean on 15 April 1912, after striking an iceberg, with more than 1500 passengers dying as a result of the shipwreck.