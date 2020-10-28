UK Shows Solidarity With France Over Stance on Radical Islamism After Teacher Murder Case

Paty was killed by beheading at the hands of a radicalized Chechen teenager in the outskirts of Paris on 16 October after he showed caricatures depicting Islamic prophet Mohammad in a class discussion on freedom of speech.
"The UK stands in solidarity w. France (...) Terrorism can never and should never be justified". Our thanks to FS @DominicRaab for expressing Britain's solidarity with France.#SamuelPaty #WeAreOne@FCDOGovUK @UKinFrance @FranceintheUK https://t.co/Y9mimsdI4j— Catherine Colonna (@AmbColonna) October 27, 2020
Macron has drawn numerous condemnations from Muslim countries and communities across the world after he delivered a speech at a commemoration ceremony for Paty, where he announced that the authorities would step up the fight against the Islamic threat and continue to defend the freedom of speech. In particular, the president said that France would strengthen control over funding received by mosques on its mainland.
Turkey has declared a boycott campaign against France in the wake of Macron's statements, while several other Muslim countries have seen demonstrations condemning Macron's statement. For their turn, the majority of European countries have expressed their support to France's stance on radical Islam.
