Media Representatives Meet to Discuss Managing COVID-19 Infodemic - Video

Sputnik's live broadcast shows reporters hailing from ASEAN countries, as well as, Russia, India and China meet to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic's influence on mass media.
The journalists are also set to discuss changing audience demands, countering fake news, and also define possible ways of developing international media cooperation in the current situation.
The event takes place amid the Global Media and Information Literacy (MIL) Week led by UNESCO in cooperation with Global Alliance for Partnerships on Media and Information Literacy (GAPMIL).
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
All comments
Show new comments (0)