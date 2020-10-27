Register
19:05 GMT27 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this photo taken Dec. 17, 2019 and released Dec. 27, 2019 by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese honor guard raise the Chinese flag during the commissioning ceremony of China's Shandong aircraft carrier at a naval port in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province

    China Urges US to Abandon 'Zero-Sum Mindset' As Pompeo Speaks About Beijing’s 'Threat'

    © AP Photo / Li Gang
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 80
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107903/88/1079038804_0:224:3072:1952_1200x675_80_0_0_2b9f3b50f72692e831aeed23944b513c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202010271080893001-china-urges-us-to-abandon-zero-sum-mindset-as-pompeo-speaks-about-beijings-threat/

    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo began his five-day trip to the South-Asian region on Monday, with India being the first country on his list to visit.

    The Chinese Foreign Ministry responded to Mike Pompeo’s Tuesday speech in New Delhi, where he called for Indian partnership in resisting Beijing’s threats in the region.

    Speaking to reporters in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin urged the US state secretary “to abandon his ‘Cold War mentality’, zero-sum mindset, and stop harping on the ‘China threat’”.

    Pompeo’s statement came shortly before he and US Defence Secretary Mark Esper held strategic talks with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday.

    "There is much more work to do for sure. We have a lot to discuss today: Our co-operation on the pandemic that originated in Wuhan, to confronting the Chinese Communist Party’s threats to security and freedom to promoting peace and stability throughout the region”, Pompeo said before negotiations were launched.
    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper pose for a picture with India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and India?s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, October 27, 2020
    © REUTERS / ADNAN ABIDI
    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper pose for a picture with India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and India?s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, October 27, 2020

    During the talks, India and the US moved to sign a major information-sharing deal called Basic Exchange and Co-operation Agreement (BECA), allowing New Delhi to have access to critical geo-spatial data and real-time images from American satellites. The signing of the pact comes just as tensions are rising over the China-India border dispute in the Himalayan region, and many believe that BECA will now endow India with additional tools in its geopolitical confrontation with Beijing, and also allow New Delhi to track movement of Chinese warships.

    According to US Defence Secretary Esper, America was now also planning on selling more drones and fighter planes to India after the deal had been signed.

    When the talks were over, Pompeo again referred to China while singing the praises of an alignment between the Indian and American democracies in a bid “to better protect the citizens of our two countries and indeed, of the free world”.

    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo addresses the media during a joint news conference with US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper and India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh after their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, October 27, 2020
    © REUTERS / ADNAN ABIDI
    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo addresses the media during a joint news conference with US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper and India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh after their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, October 27, 2020
    “Our leaders, and our citizens, see with increasing clarity that the Chinese Communist Party is no friend to democracy, the rule of law, transparency, nor to freedom of navigation, the foundation of a free and open, prosperous Indo-Pacific”, the secretary of state told reporters.  

    Pompeo and Esper arrived in New Dehli on Monday as a part of their five-day trip to the region that will also include visits to Sri Lanka, Indonesia and the Maldives.

    Tags:
    Cold War, India, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania host a Halloween event at the White House in Washington, US, 25 October 2020.
    Unicorns, Skeletons and Superheroes: Halloween at the White House
    Moderator Agitator
    Moderator Agitator
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse