Russia Urges Greece, Turkey to Defuse Tensions in East Med, Is Ready to Help, Lavrov Says

Russia urges Greece and Turkey to take steps to defuse tensions in the eastern Mediterranean and is ready to become a mediator in the conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said during a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday.
Relations between Greece and Turkey deteriorated in August after Athens demanded that Turkey immediately stop its "illegal" drilling activities in the eastern Mediterranean. This came after the Turkish research vessel Oruc Reis launched a seismic survey in a disputed zone of the Mediterranean Sea to the south of Antalya and to the west of Cyprus.
In response to Greece's criticism, Turkey said that Athens had itself violated Ankara's continental shelf rights by reaching a deal with Egypt on the creation of an exclusive economic zone.
