Register
14:29 GMT26 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    French President Emmanuel Macron delivers his speech in front of the coffin of slain teacher Samuel Paty during a national memorial event, in Paris, France October 21, 2020.

    France Calls on Arab States to End Boycott of Its Products Amid Cartoon Row

    © REUTERS / POOL
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 03
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/15/1080842169_0:210:3072:1938_1200x675_80_0_0_af930ad2a4e948de3ae6af420fecc48f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202010261080880956-france-calls-on-arab-states-to-end-boycott-of-its-products-amid-cartoon-row/

    Authorities insist there is no disharmony between moderate Islam and French values. They instead fault communitarianism, an inward-looking view of society that is often linked to conservative Islam. The French government has introduced bans on religious symbols in public schools and offices and outlawed full-body Islamic swimsuits, or burkinis.

    The French foreign ministry has urged Arab governments to speak out against calls for a boycott of French goods in order to help French companies and ensure the safety of its citizens.

    "The calls for boycotting are therefore completely groundless and must stop immediately, along with any attacks directed against our country, which are exploited by a radical minority," it said in a statement.

    Calls for boycotts of French products are growing in the Muslim world since French president Emmanuel Macron vowed “not to give up caricatures and cartoons” last week after the October 16 beheading of a history teacher, Samuel Paty, who had shown cartoons of the Prophet Mohamed to pupils in a class discussion on free speech.

    Macron has vowed to take the fight to Islamic radicals. In a recent speech, he insisted “no concessions” would be made in a new drive to push religion out of education and the public sector in France.

    “Islam is a religion that is in crisis all over the world today, we are not just seeing this in our country,” he said.

    He announced that the government would present a bill in December to strengthen a 1905 law that officially separates religion from the state.

    Macron also shut down the Collective Against Islamophobia in France (CCIF), an NGO that tracks anti-Muslim hate crimes in France and closed a mosque outside Paris as part of a crackdown on radical teaching.

    But his comments triggered protests and boycotts of French goods are underway. In Qatar and Kuwait, dozens of shops removed French food products, such as Kiri and Babybel cheese, from sale at the weekend. Qatar University said it was postponing French Cultural Week indefinitely. In the Arab Israeli town of Jaffa, near Tel Aviv, some 200 people protested outside the French ambassador’s residence. 

    France’s hardened stance towards Islamist terrorism has also seen France withdraw its ambassador from Turkey after Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan suggested that his French counterpart needed a mental health examination.

    On 26 October, Turkish President Erdogan called on Turkish people to boycott French products. 

    "We see Macron's anti-Islamic insults and racist terrorism as a threat to our national security and this is what we are guided by when we draft our plans", Erdogan said, adding that Turkey will take responsive measures, if necessary.
    "[France is] indeed part of Nazism. The person who is leading France and who needs psychiatric treatment has started encouraging attacks on Muslims", Erdogan added.

    Jean-Yves Le Drian, the foreign minister earlier accused Erdogan of “trying to whip up hatred” of France. He also expressed disappointment at Turkey’s failure to condemn Paty’s killing or express solidarity with France.

    France-Turkey Tensions

    In recent months, France and Turkey, both NATO members, have been at loggerheads over a range of issues including oil and gas exploration in the eastern Mediterranean, conflicts in Libya and Syria, and fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

    The Turkish President’s head of media and communications Fahrettin Altun, tweeted in English that “offensive caricatures” of the prophet Muhammad were not a legitimate exercise of freedom of expression. “It’s about intimidating and reminding Muslims that they are welcome to keep the European economy going, but they will never belong - against the backdrop of lectures about integration. 

    The move against the boycott was backed by France's largest employers' federation MEDEF which called on Monday for companies to "resist the blackmail" over a product boycott by Islamic countries.

     

    Tags:
    boycott, Jean-Yves Le Drian, Tayyip Erdogan, Emmanuel Macron
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Eagle and Snake: Stunning Miss Mexico Contestants Show off Fabulous Dresses and Feathered Costumes
    Eagle and Snake: Stunning Miss Mexico Contestants Show off Fabulous Dresses and Feathered Costumes
    Moderator Agitator
    Moderator Agitator
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse