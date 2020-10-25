Register
12:29 GMT25 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020

    Pompeo Travels to New Delhi for Talks on How US, India 'Can Thwart Threats' From China

    © AP Photo / Nicholas Kamm
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    108
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0a/1080414700_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_c7a33d3a47d0d194a527f89e1d8b9779.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202010251080874117-pompeo-travels-to-new-delhi-for-talks-on-how-us-india-can-thwart-threats-from-china/

    Last week, Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun expressed hope that Washington and New Delhi would continue to bolster their partnership, regardless of the outcome of the US presidential election on 3 November.

    Early next week, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark Esper will meet their Indian counterparts in New Delhi for strategic talks that "aim to reinforce President Donald Trump's anti-China campaign message", AP reports.

    On Tuesday, Pompeo will sit down with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and engage in the third annual US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue with Secretary of Defence Mark Esper and Indian counterparts to discuss US-India bilateral trade and mutual areas of interest.

    Earlier this week, the US Secretary of State told reporters that he was "sure" that the two sides would also discuss "how free nations can work together to thwart threats posed by the Chinese Communist Party".

    He spoke after Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun called China an "elephant in the room" during his visit to New Delhi on 12-14 October.

    US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun speaks during a joint press conference with Lithuanian Foreign Minister (unseen) after a meeting in Vilnius on August 24, 2020.
    © AFP 2020 / PETRAS MALUKAS
    US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun speaks during a joint press conference with Lithuanian Foreign Minister (unseen) after a meeting in Vilnius on August 24, 2020.

    Biegun underscored that the White House is looking to promote India's interests in the region, build a free and open Indo-Pacific, and tackle risks posed by Chinese high-tech telecom networks.

    The Deputy Secretary of State said that New Delhi and Washington have been "too cautious" in developing strategic linkages among themselves and other QUAD countries because of China, in a reference to an informal strategic forum of the US, India, Japan, and Australia, seen as a counterweight to China.

    Biegun also stated during his speech that the US "certainly benefits" from a "strong and prosperous" India, voicing confidence that the two sides would continue to boost their partnership, regardless of the outcome of the US presidential election on 3 November.

    The remarks followed the Chinese Embassy in Japan earlier this month accusing Pompeo of "fabricating lies" about China and "maliciously" creating a "political confrontation".

    The embassy added China had always maintained that "multilateral cooperation should uphold the spirit of openness, tolerance and transparency" instead of "engaging in closed and exclusive 'small circles'".

    The comments were preceded by Pompeo saying in an interview with NHK in Tokyo that a "forceful" response was needed against China and urged India, Japan, and Australia to form an alliance to counter what he described as Beijing's "coercive power".

    US-Chinese Tensions

    Pompeo's upcoming visit to India comes amid ongoing tensions between Washington and Beijing, which have flared in recent years over the South China Sea. Beijing claims the latter as its historical territory, and has been building military bases on artificial islands in the region.

    In this Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, photo, made available by U.S. Navy, the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) transits the Taiwan Strait.
    © AP Photo / MC1 Jeremy Graham
    US Seriously Undermining Peace and Stability in the Taiwan Strait, China Says
    The US, in turn, insists that the sea is an international route while practising patrols with allied vessels in alleged freedom of navigation exercises in the area, which is also claimed by the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

    In a separate development, the Trump administration launched a trade row with Beijing in 2018, leading to a major tech war after Huawei, ZTE, and over 70 Chinese tech companies were blacklisted in May of last year, with Washington citing alleged national security concerns.

    Beijing and numerous Chinese tech giants, including Huawei Technologies, have routinely denied and condemned US accusations that their technologies spy on users on behalf of the Chinese government.

    Related:

    India Reportedly Inducts Hypersonic 'Shaurya' Missile Amid Border Conflict With China
    As Trump Adopts a Harder China Line Ahead of US Vote, India Must Lend Full Weight to QUAD - Analysts
    India Near Tipping Point to Change Its 'Traditional Foreign Policy' Towards China, Experts Believe
    Tags:
    talks, trade, relations, US Election 2020, Stephen Biegun, Mike Pompeo, India, China, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Eagle and Snake: Stunning Miss Mexico Contestants Show off Fabulous Dresses and Feathered Costumes
    Eagle and Snake: Stunning Miss Mexico Contestants Show off Fabulous Dresses and Feathered Costumes
    Moderator Agitator
    Moderator Agitator
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse