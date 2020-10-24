Register
13:40 GMT24 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

    Scientists Claim Births Will Drop & ‘Traditional Gender Roles’ Will Reemerge in Wake of Covid-19

    CDC
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/07/1080689598_0:0:3640:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_c13b799c598a9c8509cee2ee1d118a29.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202010241080869581-Covid19-gener-norms-birth/

    Many have claimed that we should have prepared for a pandemic long before its arrival. Psychologists who authored a new report however claim that the bias inherent in humans for short-termism meant that “in the absence of dead and dying people” such talk was only ever going to appear as “morbid speculation.”

    The social scars of Covid-19 will far exceed deaths tolls to include plummets in birth rates, and people staying single for longer, among other issues, according to new scientific research.

    Experts from across the United States have surveyed 90 different studies to make sense of the psychosocial impact of Covid-19 on a range of issues, to include gender norms, including among people who have not even contracted the potentially deadly disease.

    The experts from across the scientific milieu, including evolutionary biology, psychology and neurosciences, predict that those looking to start a family will put off having children and getting married, which, alarmingly, will lead to the shrinkage of some nations’ populations. As a consequence, it is possible that the decrease in child birth rates may mean a reduction in the available workforce, and therefore eventually less job opportunities in the long-term.

    The research’s authors note that, “the psychological, social and societal consequences of Covid-19 will be very long-lasting…The longer Covid-19 continues, the more entrenched these changes are likely to become.”

    Covid-19, the researchers say, “has become a worldwide social experiment,” and one whose final results are yet to be seen.

    Covid-19 in the long-term is likely to usher in a social conservatism when it comes to the roles of women in society, the researchers claim.

    They note that even before the pandemic, women were typically more bogged down with the obligations of both marriage and career, and thus often suffering higher levels and stress and anxiety than their male counterparts.

    Now, however, with the increase in school closures, women are being heaped with the extra responsibility of looking after the children at home for longer hours than before, and even providing them with at-home education.

    The research suggests that the roots of women assuming a heavier burden than men in such a manner run deeper than the construction of traditional gender roles.

    “Throughout evolutionary history, a woman’s reproductive fitness hinged on the success of each individual offspring to a greater extent than a man’s. Women evolved stronger motivations to attend to the details of childcare and may feel pressured to accept more childcare and homemaking responsibility when others, such as teachers and childcare workers… cannot,” the report says.

    Consequently, we may see what the report’s authors describe as a “large-scale backslide” toward “traditional” gender norms where men once again become the “breadwinners.”

    “A consequence of the pandemic, therefore, could be a reduction in tolerance across a range of issue,” which the report says includes, “non-monogamous mating arrangements, legal abortion, and rights for sexual minorities-who violate traditional gender roles and are also stereotyped as promiscuous.”

    More broadly, the report says that a range of factors, including “cultural evolutionary forces” and the fact that the human race has not evolved to “seek the truth” have rendered us less prepared to effectively respond to the virus outbreak.

    “Humans evolved in small groups under threat of starvation, predation, and exploitation by outsiders-and generally lived brief lives, favouring short-term strategies for consuming resources that could support successful reproduction. We have not evolved to think clearly about long-term threats like pandemics-which are statistically abstract and global… Unfortunately, most of us are terrible at weighing risks presented as abstract probabilities. We also heavily discount the well-being of our future selves, along with that of distant strangers and future generations… We’re highly susceptible to conspiracy thinking, and display an impressive capacity to deceive ourselves, before doing the hard work of deceiving others. These predispositions likely endowed our ancestors with advantages, but they also suggest that our species is not wired for seeking a precise understanding of the world as it actually is.”

    The authors say that although these psycho-evolutionary predispositions did not cause Covid-19, “they are, at least in part, responsible for the pandemic that ensued.”

    Tags:
    gender, pandemic, Birth Rates, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 17 - 23 October
    This Week in Pictures: 17 - 23 October
    Moderator Agitator
    Moderator Agitator
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse