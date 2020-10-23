Israel, Sudan Reach Preliminary Agreement to Normalise Relations, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israel and Sudan reached a preliminary agreement on the gradual normalisation of relations during talks in Khartoum, the Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper reported on Friday, citing a high-ranking Sudanese official.

"A meeting with a senior US-Israeli delegation held in Khartoum on Wednesday led to an initial agreement on the gradual normalization of relations with Israel ... The conferees discussed removing Sudan from the list of state sponsors of terrorism, allow Khartoum access to international aid, release Sudan’s frozen funds in the US and establish full relations with Israel", the source told the Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper.

According to the publication, the sides are currently working on completing formalities to determine the date, place and way of announcing the agreement, as well as organizing quadruple telephone conversations between US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, al-Burhan and Hamdok to agree on the final version of the statement, the details of which Trump will announce in the coming days.

On 21 October, an Israeli-US delegation held talks with the Sudanese authorities on the normalisation of diplomatic ties during a rare visit to Khartoum. According to the media outlet, the meetings were held in the presence of chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Council Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

On 19 October, Trump declared that the United States would take Sudan off its State Sponsors of Terrorism list after Khartoum paid $335 million to US terrorism victims and their families. Reports have also circulated on the Internet suggesting that Trump's announcement came as part of his administration ongoing policy to normalize Israeli ties with the Arab countries, including Sudan.

In late September, Khartoum and Washington reportedly reached a deal that the former would sign a peace treaty with Israel in exchange for being excluded from the US blacklist. The African nation was blacklisted in 1993 for sheltering Osama bin Laden for nearly five years at a time when the Al-Qaeda (terrorist group, banned in Russia) leader was involved in attacks on targets in the United States.

Sudan refused to recognize the State of Israel during the 1967 Khartoum Conference and both countries have had little to no diplomatic relations.