UK 'Hyping Up' Passport Issue to Meddle in Chinese Affairs, Beijing Says Amid Nat'l Security Law Row

The United Kingdom was urged to reverse changes to London's visa regulations for British National Overseas (BNO) passport holders from Hong Kong, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.
Speaking to a Bloomberg reporter about countermeasures Beijing could consider against Britain, Chinese foreign spokesman Zhao Lijian said that mainland authorities had "already stated its solemn position on relevant issues repeatedly".
"The UK has been obstinately hyping up the [BNO] passport issue, openly breaching its commitment and blatantly interfering in Hong Kong affairs, which are China's internal affairs. This will only end up harming its own interests," he said.
The news comes after the British Home Office announced in July it would allow Hong Kong residents to work and live in the UK up to five years and apply for British citizenship following a further year of residency.
Tensions between Beijing, London, Brussels and Washington have surged after the former passed its national security law, sparking further diplomatic rows and a series of countermeasures against Chinese officials, including sanctions and blacklists.
Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam said at an event on China's National Day that the legislation had allowed citizens to "exercise their rights and liberties in accordance with the law".
All comments
Show new comments (0)