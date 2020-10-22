Damascus Mufti Killed in Terrorist Attack - Authorities

Damascus' grand mufti has been killed in a reported IED attack on his vehicle in the Syrian city of Qudsaya, according to Sana.
Sana agency: the mufti of Damascus was killed by an explosive charge in the town of Qudsaya in the countryside of the syrian capital.. pic.twitter.com/MJyzsTCZXm— Geo_monitor (@colonelhomsi) October 22, 2020
Home to the vast majority of Syria’s oil and gas resources, large swathes of land, primarily Hasakah and Deir ez-Zor, have become hotspots for tensions between the Syrian government, pro-Damascus locals, the SDF and US forces, and Turkey-backed militias.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)