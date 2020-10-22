Russian Deputy FM Says Karabakh Crisis Does Not Affect Cooperation With Turkey on Syria

"I do not see any link here. I can only say that the situation was discussed at the Security Council, and the common opinion is that the ceasefire is the key task today, this is exactly what we said when [Armenian and Azerbaijani] foreign ministers met with our foreign minister", Vershinin told reporters.
Russia and Turkey maintain dialogue on a whole range of international and regional issues, Vershinin went on to say, at the same time noting he would not discuss the Karabakh escalation with Turkey's deputy foreign minister at their upcoming talks in Moscow.
"We maintain good [opinion] exchange on Syria and Libya, and we will continue this exchange", Vershinin concluded.
While Russia is mediating talks between Baku and Yerevan, the Turkish government has decisively backed Azerbaijan, promising its support "both on the battlefield and in negotiations". Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay recently stressed that Ankara is ready to deploy its military if Baku makes such a request.
