NATO Secretary-General Holds Presser After First Day of Defence Ministers Summit - Video

A live broadcast shows NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg's online press conference after the first day of the NATO Defence Ministers summit.
Stoltenberg has stated that NATO will establish a space centre at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.
During the session, defence ministers were expected to discuss the progress made in the alliance's burden-sharing, efforts to strengthen deterrence against security challenges, as well as missions in Afghanistan and Iraq.
The meeting comes months after a similar event in June. Back then, the defence ministers held an online conference to discuss a comprehensive response to the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to address the growth of Russia's military capabilities.
