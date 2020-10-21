Register
23:02 GMT21 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau prepares to leave a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada September 25, 2020.

    Canada’s House Strikes Down Motion to Create Anti-Corruption Committee Averting Election

    © REUTERS / BLAIR GABLE
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/15/1080842348_0:0:2867:1613_1200x675_80_0_0_0b65dc31231e9cc10d94daeef4ad40c7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202010211080842412-canadas-house-strikes-down-motion-to-create-anti-corruption-committee-averting-election/

    TORONTO (Sputnik) - Canada’s House of Commons on Wednesday struck down a Conservative Party motion to create an anti-corruption committee to look into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s relationship with the WE Charity thereby averting a possible call for a new election.

    Ahead of the vote, the governing Liberal Party drew a line in the sand, saying the Conservative Party motion amounts to a vote of non-confidence in the minority government, which according to Canadian parliamentary procedure is grounds for calling an election.

    The Conservative Party proposal to create an anti-corruption committee was defeated in a 180-146 vote.

    The vote saw Bloc Quebecois side with the Conservatives, while the New Democrats, Greens and two independent parliamentarians – both former Liberals – sided with Trudeau’s Liberal government.

    The threat of a snap election - the second in the span of a month - came amid Liberal Party filibusters in the finance and ethics committees, where opposition parliamentarians are seeking access to unredacted documents related to the doomed Canadian Student Service Grant. The Conservative Party has slammed the filibuster and the decision to suspend parliament and committees in August as an attempted cover up of wrongdoing on the part of Trudeau.

    Trudeau has incurred intense backlash after multiple investigative journalism pieces revealed close ties between his family and government and the WE Charity, which was awarded a $670-million sole-source contract to administer a government-sponsored student volunteer program.

    Trudeau is the subject of a conflict of interest probe by the Canada’s Ethics Commissioner into his relationship with the embattled charity. The ethics probe is the third for the Prime Minister during his five years in office.

    Related:

    Canadian Opposition Calls for Probe Into WE Charity Ties With Trudeau Government
    Trudeau Unaware of Any Payments to Speakers at WE Charity Event, Press Secretary Says
    Canada's Morneau Tells Parliamentary Committee He Reimbursed WE Charity for Trip Expenses
    Trudeau to Testify Before Parliamentary Panel About Gov't. Contract to WE Charity Thursday
    Tags:
    scandal, corruption, Justin Trudeau, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    From Paris Hilton Stylist to American Media Phenomenon: Kim Kardashian Turns 40.
    From Paris Hilton Stylist to American Media Phenomenon: Kim Kardashian Turns 40
    Dumb & Trumper
    Dumb & Trumper
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse