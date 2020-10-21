Two Words Ice Cube Told Eric Trump Caused a Twitter Explosion

A photograph posted by Eric Trump, that prompted a two-word response by Ice Cube, showed the rapper next to another US singer and producer 50 Cent, both wearing Trump hats. The caption to the photograph read: “Two great, courageous Americans.” The image shared by the son of the US president has now been removed from Twitter, but other social media users managed to save and re-share it.
Ice Cube, who is helping develop the US president’s Platinum Plan, a four-year programme meant to increase employment levels for Black Americans, called out Eric Trump for posting a manipulated image. In the original photo of the two rappers, there is no mention of Donald Trump on their hats.
Nigga please... https://t.co/1oPGAmzgvQ— Ice Cube (@icecube) October 20, 2020
Ice Cube's reaction has, in turn, triggered a flood of snappy remarks and jokes by Twitter users.
Crazy response by Twitter here.— Post-Pandemic (@Kwikfit4uTim) October 20, 2020
Did someone Photoshop the 2 guys together? How is this manipulated media? pic.twitter.com/rjXSYLQ5Mm
You endorsed Trump Cube??? pic.twitter.com/AvSicZfSeU— kakashi Hatake (@NaijaArsenal) October 20, 2020
This is the more accurate photo, right Cube? pic.twitter.com/0tH2cuoJVW— 35 Mil EVs; 2 weeks remain (@JoyfullySunTzu) October 20, 2020
Even saw the lights on the Goodyear blimp and it read Ice Cube got pimped pic.twitter.com/q4RxvNcpLE— MilkChocolateMAKAMALAVoted (@NovusDivus) October 20, 2020
You was like pic.twitter.com/ebjD19Xe6A— Tony X (@soIoucity) October 20, 2020
50 Cent, who had previously announced his support for Donald Trump in the upcoming election, hasn’t yet commented on the Twitter post and the subsequent reactions to it.
