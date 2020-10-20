Register
00:00 GMT21 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Seniors Found Prone to 'Brain Fog’, Weakness, Emotional Turmoil After Surviving COVID-19

    Seniors Found Prone to 'Brain Fog’, Weakness, Emotional Turmoil After Surviving COVID-19

    E. Wesley Ely
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    2020 Coronavirus Outbreak (490)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/14/1080831789_0:0:1265:711_1200x675_80_0_0_053df631caf5ed7014596c5025294feb.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202010201080831876-seniors-found-prone-to-brain-fog-weakness-emotional-turmoil-after-surviving-covid-19-/

    Many older adults who’ve become critically ill from the COVID-19 coronavirus describe experiencing “brain fog” - or difficulty stringing together thoughts, problems concentrating and issues with short-term memory - after battling the disease.

    Such sudden cognitive dysfunction is a common concern for those seniors who have survived COVID-19, according to Kaiser Health News

    Marilyn Walters, 65, has battled what she calls “brain fog,” as have other older people who were previously critically ill with COVID-19.

    “Lord, give me back my memory,” she regularly prays. 

    Walters, who lives in Indianapolis, Indiana, told the outlet, “I still get tired real easy, and I can’t breathe sometimes. If I’m walking, sometimes my legs get wobbly, and my arms get like jelly.”

    “Emotionally, it’s been hard, because I’ve always been able to do for myself, and I can’t do that as I like. I’ve been really nervous and jittery,” Walters said. In March and April, she spent three weeks heavily sedated, on a ventilator and fighting for her life in an intensive care unit (ICU). 

    According to Dr. Zijian Chen, medical director of the Center for Post-COVID Care at Mount Sinai Health System in New York City, “many older patients are having trouble organizing themselves and planning what they need to do to get through the day.”

    “They’re reporting that they’ve become more and more forgetful,” he added. 

    Additionally, such patients must deal with other challenges like overcoming muscle and nerve damage, improving their breathing, adapting to their new limitations or impairments, regaining their strength and stamina and coping with the emotional and mental toll of going through such an unexpected illness.

    According to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most seniors who contract COVID-19 will survive it, and so they will likely have to deal with those issues to varying degrees. Among the age group at greatest risk, people 85 and older, 28% of those with confirmed cases end up dying. Since there are gaps in testing, the actual death rate may be lower, notes Kaiser Health News. 

    “In older adults, delirium is associated with a heightened risk of losing independence, developing dementia and dying,” the outlet notes. “It can manifest as acute confusion and agitation or as uncharacteristic unresponsiveness and lethargy.”

    “What we’re seeing with COVID-19 and older adults are rates of delirium in the 70% to 80% range,” said Dr. Babar Khan, associate director of Indiana University’s Center for Aging Research at the Regenstrief Institute, as well as one of Walters’ physicians.

    Another COVID-19 survivor, 77-year-old Chicago documentary filmmaker Gordon Quinn, related his coronavirus experience to Kaiser Health News.

    “I remember vividly believing I was in purgatory. I was paralyzed - I couldn’t move. I could hear snatches of TV - reruns of ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’ - and I asked myself, ‘Is this my life for eternity?’” Quinn said.

    Given the extent of delirium and mounting evidence of neurological damage from COVID-19, Khan said he expects to see “an increased prevalence of ICU-acquired cognitive impairment in older COVID patients.” 

    Dr. E. Wesley Ely of Vanderbilt University Medical center recommends that upon leaving the hospital and returning home, such patients ought to receive physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy and cognitive rehabilitation, noted Kaiser Health News.

     

     

    Topic:
    2020 Coronavirus Outbreak (490)

    Related:

    Hong Kong Pink Dolphins Enjoy Comeback as Covid-19 Pandemic Slows Marine Traffic
    Resuming Sex After Suffering Heart Attack Linked to Higher Survival Rates - Study
    Hundreds Quarantined, Dozens COVID-19-Positive After New York Birthday Party
    White Noise as Sleep Aid May Do More Harm Than Good, Scientists Say
    Study Finds COVID-19 Patients Retain Immunity at Least 5 Months After Infection
    Tags:
    COVID-19, coronavirus, SARS coronavirus, patients, seniors
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Pin-Up Guidelines for Those Staying at Home Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
    Pin-Up Guidelines for Those Staying at Home Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
    Dumb & Trumper
    Dumb & Trumper
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse