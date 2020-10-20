NASA's OSIRIS-REx Spacecraft Successfully Touches Down on Asteroid Bennu in Historic Sample Attempt

“The asteroids are like time capsules, floating in space, that can provide a fossil record of the birth of our solar system,” Lori Glaze, director of NASA’s planetary science division, said during a Monday news conference, the New York Times reported.
By studying the rock and dirt samples from Bennu, NASA hopes to obtain a deeper understanding of how the Solar System formed around 4.5 billion years ago and how to prevent asteroid collisions.
“Everything I’ve worked on has been focused on this day, getting the spacecraft down to contact the asteroid and collect the sample,” Dr. Dante Lauretta, a professor of Planetary Science and Cosmochemistry at the University of Arizona and mission leader, told CNBC.
OSIRIS-REx is hoping to collect at least two ounces of material to send back to Earth.
Researchers at NASA announced they had chosen a site on Bennu to land the aircraft in December 2019 after the spacecraft was first launched in September 2016. After arriving at Bennu in December 2018, the spacecraft has been observing the asteroid and recording when it spews debris from its surface into space.
