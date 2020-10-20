Anti-Trump Protester 'Eats US President's Heart' While Chanting Hindu Goddess' Name – Video

In a symbolic protest, Antifa demonstrators in Boston, Massachusetts were seen eating "the heart of US President Donald Trump" while chanting “Kali Maa”, the name of a Hindu goddess.
The video of the bizarre act has been going viral on social media as the protesters burned US flags and symbolically squeezed "blood" out of "the heart" while also chanting "f**k Trump".
Antifa burn the US flag and eat a heart symbolic of the President during an anti-democrat violence protest in #Boston #Massachusetts on 10.18.2020 pic.twitter.com/eLdOW8YNyg— Al The Great (@realAlTheGreat) October 18, 2020
Several enraged Hindus took to the comment section on Twitter, slamming the act and explained the meaning of Hindu goddess Kali.
Kali Maa Hindu Devi (Goddess) these Agitators taking Our Devi, manipulating the metaphysical symbology, using it for their foolish show. Nothing more then an infantile exhibition to gain attention. Dramatic Cannibalistic Savagery https://t.co/Q4Emmt40wP pic.twitter.com/xvhOyTyGih— Zee Bhaiyah (@Zee_HumHai) October 19, 2020
What this insane of Calling Hindu Godess!— Satya1 (@Satya166852607) October 19, 2020
Why not some other names!@RajivMessage @davidfrawleyved @fgautier26
American left should stop using Hindu gods and goddesses for their propaganda. Kaali Maa is destroyer of evil and protector of good like all Hindu gods and goddesses. She is depicted as scary ruthless savage because that's how evil sees her. Maa literally means mother.— Srividya Sharma (@SharmaSrividya) October 20, 2020
According to Hindu religion, goddess Kali is the incarnation of Parvati, wife of the great god Shiva. She is often referred to as a destroyer of evil.
Against the backdrop of the election campaign, supporters of President Donald Trump often clash with anti-government and Antifa activists. On Saturday, Trump supporters clashed with the Black Lives Matter and Antifa activists outside the United Nations Plaza in San Francisco over Twitter censorship. Donald Trump promised in May that “the United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organisation”.
