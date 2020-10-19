Trump to Exclude Sudan From Terrorism Sponsors List After It Pays US Terror Victims

US President Donald Trump has announced that Sudan has agreed to pay compensation to US terror victims.
GREAT news! New government of Sudan, which is making great progress, agreed to pay $335 MILLION to U.S. terror victims and families. Once deposited, I will lift Sudan from the State Sponsors of Terrorism list. At long last, JUSTICE for the American people and BIG step for Sudan!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 19, 2020
This comes amid reports that Sudan has been in talks with the US administration officials on possibilities to remove the country from the list of state sponsors of terrorism, write off Khartoum's debts to the US and persuade other friendly states to take steps to settle their debts.
The United States placed Sudan on its State Sponsors of Terrorism list in 1993, after al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden moved to the country. Talks to remove Sudan from this list started soon after the Sudanese military overthrew the government of Omar al-Bashir in April 2019 in a coup d’état following months of street protests.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
