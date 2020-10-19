Pakistan Restores TikTok Days After Banning App for Immoral Content

Pakistan's telecommunications regulatory body banned Bytedance-owned TikTok on 9 October after the media platform failed to abide by requests that it contain the spread of obscenity and immorality through the app.

Ten days following the ban, Pakistan on Monday restored access to the TikTok application after getting assurance from the media platform that it will block the accounts repeatedly involved in spreading obscenity and immorality.

"TikTok is being unlocked after assurance from management that they will block all accounts repeatedly involved in spreading obscenity and immorality. TikTok will moderate the account in accordance with local laws," the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said on Monday in a Tweet.

TikTok will moderate the account in accordance with local laws. — PTA (@PTAofficialpk) October 19, 2020

The Imran Khan-led government encountered a backlash after TikTok was blocked over repeated concerns regarding its content.

The PTA issued a notice back in July, stating it was a "final warning" to the company, urging TikTok to "put in place a comprehensive mechanism to control obscenity, vulgarity, and immorality through its social media application".

This came after TikTok issued a statement on Saturday, saying: "If the Government of Pakistan decides to reopen access to our services in the future, we will certainly assess our allocation of resources to this market."

The app has remained popular in Pakistan, with an estimate of 43 million downloads, 14.7 million of those in 2020 alone.

Earlier this year, the Pakistani government banned several other platforms and games, including a popular online multiplayer video game, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), claiming it was addictive and dangerous for the mental health of young people.

