Register
09:33 GMT19 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, listens as family members of victims of the terrorist attacks on 9/11 speak during a news conference at the 9/11 Tribute Museum on 29 October 2019, in New York.

    Modi Gov’t Reaches Out to Tulsi Gabbard to Establish ‘Favourable’ Ties with Democrats

    © AP Photo / Mary Altaffer
    World
    Get short URL
    2 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107762/45/1077624502_0:0:3071:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_6bc5edc8a27c1332d1d1f2b2ceae4254.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202010191080813885-modi-govt-reaches-out-to-tulsi-gabbard-to-establish-favourable-ties-with-democrats/

    Tusli Gabbard, who was the first Hindu-American to be elected to the US House of Representatives, enjoys close ties with India’s governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The 39-year-old representative from the Hawaii state dropped out of the Presidential race in March of this year and pledged her support to Biden.

    India has been working on “contingency plans” ahead of the US Presidential vote on 3 November, with a high-ranking official telling Sputnik that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has already reached out to Tulsi Gabbard and Amy Klobuchar to establish “favourable” ties with the Democrats.

    The official claimed that the Indian government was “confident” of maintaining equally good ties with a potential Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration, as he noted that New Delhi had cultivated a “strong lobby” in Washington DC over the last few years.

    The official opined that even though there was a “real chance” that Biden might “reset” the US' relationship with China, American defence companies would continue to push for arms sales to India under a prospective Biden presidency as they have been doing under Trump.

    “I am convinced that nothing will change, even with Biden coming in, as the corporate interests will always be primary,” he claimed.

    The official also attributed New Delhi’s rising influence in Washington DC to strong ties between the top leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership and Israeli lobbyists.

    “Our PM has really worked hard to develop an excellent relationship with AIPAC (American Israel Public Affairs Committee). Biden can’t take the support of the Israeli lobby for granted,” the official said.

    Another person who was among the few present at the reception hosted for visiting Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun at the US Embassy in New Delhi on 12 October, told Sputnik that the visiting American official had been “sensitive” to India’s apprehensions regarding a prospective change of the guard in DC, after the 3 November vote.

    The person underlined that Biegun did touch upon India’s concerns in the speech he delivered at the US-India Forum on 12 October.

    “I am confident that, regardless of the outcome of our presidential election next month, the vital partnership between the United States and India will continue and deepen over the decades to come,” Biegun had stated in his speech.

    The buzz around Joe Biden’s prospective policy towards India has been fuelled even more against the backdrop of opinion polls predicting a victory for the 77-year-old Democrat.

    Supporters of PM Modi in India have also reckoned that Biden might take a critical view of New Delhi’s decision last year to split Jammu and Kashmir last year, stripping it of its autonomy and statehood, in contrast to Trump who has stayed neutral on the matter.

    In his policy paper, Joe Biden’s Agenda for Muslim-Americans, the Democratic contender had argued in favour of India scrapping its controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as well as restoring the autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir.

    India’s foreign ministry and Tulsi Gabbard have been asked to comment on the matter.

    Related:

    India's Modi Brands Abolished Article 370 as Pakistani 'Tool', Source of Graft and Terrorism
    'Hawkish' Donald Trump or 'Stickler' Joe Biden: Who Suits the Indian Economy Better?
    Trump Got It Right, India Doesn't Need US Assistance to Resolve Kashmir & CAA Issues – Journo
    Tags:
    India, Donald Trump, Joe Biden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Halloween decorations are seen at Tivoli Gardens in Copenhagen during the Danish giant pumpkin championships, 10 October 2020.
    New Masks for Fall 2020: How Different Countries Prepare for Halloween
    Rock ‘n’ Rolling Case Total
    Rock ‘n’ Rolling Case Total
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse