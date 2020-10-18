Register
22:54 GMT18 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE - In this June 8, 2017, file photo, oil derricks are busy pumping as the moon rises near the La Paloma Generating Station in McKittrick, Calif. The U.S. is on pace to leapfrog both Saudi Arabia and Russia as the world’s biggest oil producer

    OPEC+ Oil Ministers to Discuss Oil Cuts on Monday Amid Looming Second Wave of COVID-19

    © AP Photo / Gary Kazanjian
    World
    Get short URL
    601
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107878/82/1078788220_0:0:3000:1688_1200x675_80_0_0_82619aa6549dcc6c93e254aabc05bd13.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202010181080811626-opec-oil-ministers-to-discuss-oil-cuts-on-monday-amid-looming-second-wave-of-covid-19/

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The energy ministers of the OPEC+ countries will convene on Monday to discuss compliance with the oil cuts agreement and the situation in the energy market, shadowed by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) would be devoted to the oil cuts, introduced back in April to stabilize the energy market pressured by the effects of the pandemic. The nations currently are currently slashing 7.7 million barrels a day collectively until December 31. After that, the oil producers plan to further ease the cuts to 5.8 mbd.

    This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
    CDC
    UK Gov Advisor Calls on BoJo to Implement 2nd Lockdown Amid ‘Eye-Watering’ Number of Covid-19 Cases
    As the situation on the energy market and the oil prices remain lacklustre, some speculate that OPEC+ should increase the oil cuts again as the global community faces the second wave of COVID-19 with some lockdown measures already being re-introduced worldwide. But so far, the OPEC+ ministers remain committed to the gradual easing of the oil cuts. Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak has said that despite the second wave, the OPEC+ remains committed to gradually boosting oil production while remaining in compliance with the quotas.

    Compliance with the production limits will dominate the agenda of the JMMC meeting as some of the underperforming nations still need to offset their shortcomings in the previous months. According to the International Energy Agency, OPEC+ has improved compliance with the oil cuts last month, jumping 98 percent in August to 103 percent last month. But Gabon and Congo are still failing to slash production to the levels required by the deal.

    The OPEC+ ministers will also discuss the prospects of oil demand in 2020 and 2021. This month, OPEC’s 2020 forecast remained largely unchanged as the cartel expects a contraction of 9.5 mbd. However, the organization has revised down the forecast for demand growth in 2021 to 6.5 mbd. Meanwhile, the IEA expects the global oil demand to decrease by 8.4 mbd this year and to grow by 5.5 mbd in 2021, according to the latest forecast.

    Tags:
    energy market, pandemic, oil, Russia, Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC), COVID-19, coronavirus, energy, OPEC
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Halloween decorations are seen at Tivoli Gardens in Copenhagen during the Danish giant pumpkin championships, 10 October 2020.
    New Masks for Fall 2020: How Different Countries Prepare for Halloween
    Rock ‘n’ Rolling Case Total
    Rock ‘n’ Rolling Case Total
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse