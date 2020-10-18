Venezuelan Vice President Says Russian Sputnik V Vaccine's Criticism of Political Nature

In early October, Russia delivered the first batch of its vaccine to Venezuela — the first country in the Western Hemisphere to participate in phase 3 clinical trials of the vaccine.
"This is rather a political issue than a health and medical one. From the scientific point of view, the Russian vaccine had no complications, it is an excellent vaccine," Rodriguez said when asked about criticism of the vaccine.
According to the politician, Venezuela expects to start the vaccination in April after the completion of tests and approval of the World Health Organization (WHO).
Russia registered the world's first coronavirus vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya Institute, in August. It is now completing phase 3 of clinical trials in Russia as per the WHO's protocols.
Apart from Venezuela, the Russian Direct Investment Fund, together with its partners, is conducting Sputnik V clinical trials in Belarus, the United Arab Emirates and India.
All comments
Show new comments (0)