Register
08:12 GMT18 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Former British prime minister Tony Blair gives a speech on Brexit at the Institute for Government in central London, 2 September 2019

    Tony Blair Admonished for Reportedly ‘Flouting' COVID-19 Quarantine Rules in 'Flagrant Manner’

    © AP Photo / Aaron Chown
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown (212)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107922/53/1079225399_0:303:3078:2035_1200x675_80_0_0_c0be234ba2db353cf8f80b69e76bf9b6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202010181080805663-tony-blair-admonished-for-reportedly-flouting-covid-19-quarantine-rules-in-flagrant-manner/

    Former UK prime minister Tony Blair flew to Washington DC on 14 September to attend a ceremony at the White House as Bahrain and the UAE officially established diplomatic ties with Israel by signing the Abraham Accords the following day.

    Tony Blair has been accused of violating COVID-19 restrictions, reported The Sunday Telegraph.

    Ten days after the former UK prime minister returned from a trip to the US on a private Falcon 7X jet, pictures obtained by the outlet are suggested as showing him exiting Harry’s Bar in London’s Mayfair.

    In line with coronavirus restrictions in place since June across the United Kingdom, which is witnessing a spike in cases of the respiratory disease, people are required to self-isolate for a fortnight upon return to the UK, unless they are coming from countries on the official “travel corridors” list. The latter has never included the US.

    Those failing to follow the rules could be liable for a £1,000 fine, or potential prosecution.

    According to the outlet, Blair had sought special exemption from the COVID-19 rules from Whitehall officials, but did not receive the formal letter he would have needed to skip the isolation period.

    Blair, 67, is cited as claiming he was advised to follow rules on attending “international conferences” when he flew to the US to attend a ceremony at the White House as Israel signed agreements establishing formal relations with Bahrain and the UAE.

    However Blair, who stepped down from his No 10 post role as Middle East envoy in 2015, is considered a private citizen.

    This would mean that he is not eligible for “granted privileges and immunities” under the “international conferences” exemption. The latter only applies to diplomats, staff at international bodies such as the UN and formal representatives at international conferences.

    Accordingly, Blair would have required “an exemption letter to show at the border”.

    ‘Rock Star’

    Tony Blair flew to Washington DC on 14 September as Bahrain and the UAE officially established diplomatic ties with Israel by signing the Abraham Accords the following day.

    The ceremony came after US President Donald Trump and his administration brokered the historic deal, which was strongly opposed by Palestinian leaders.

    At the White House event Blair was pictured with other guests on the South Lawn, holding a face mask in his hand and posing for pictures with US political figures. One of these, veteran pollster Frank Luntz, was cited as saying:

    “Tony Blair was a rockstar at this event. People were lining up for photos with him.”

    After his return to the UK on 16 September, just ten days later, on 26 September, Blair was seen leaving the restaurant in London’s Mayfair.

    In response to the report, a spokesman for Tony Blair said he had been invited by the US government to the ceremony, described as a “diplomatic conference”, due to his role in facilitating the agreement between Israel and the UAE.

    Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stands with U.S. President Donald Trump after signing the Abraham Accords, normalizing relations between Israel and some of its Middle East neighbors, in a strategic realignment of Middle Eastern countries against Iran, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 15, 2020
    © REUTERS / TOM BRENNER
    Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stands with U.S. President Donald Trump after signing the Abraham Accords, normalizing relations between Israel and some of its Middle East neighbors, in a strategic realignment of Middle Eastern countries against Iran, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 15, 2020

    It was also added by the spokesman that Blair “posed no risk to anyone” as he was tested for COVID-19 several times prior to his departure, on arrival in Washington, and since returning to the UK.

    “We believe he followed all UK and US government guidelines as advised,” added the spokesman.

    A Foreign Office spokesman was cited by the outlet as saying:

    “The FCDO provides travel exemptions to diplomats travelling on business relating to the interests of the UK, -representatives of international organisations, and their families and dependants. Those issued an exemption will not need to self-isolate.”

    ‘Appalling Example’

    Critics censured the former prime minister for the perceived breach of coronavirus quarantine restrictions.

    “It sets an appalling example to ­travellers if a former prime minister appears to flout the rules in such a flagrant manner,” said David Jones, a Conservative member of Parliament’s public administration committee.

    He added it was “hard to see” how Blair could claim relying on successive testing “when we haven’t got a testing regime”.
    The report comes as over half of the UK is currently under extra coronavirus restrictions, with worst-hit areas being moved up England's new three-tier alert system.

    Another 16,171 cases of COVID-19 were earlier confirmed in the UK, with the death toll reaching 43,579, according to government figures. The total number of positive coronavirus cases nationwide now stands at 689 261, according to the WHo situation report dated 17 October.

    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown (212)

    Related:

    Not That Funny: UK Comedian Claims Virus Worse Than COVID-19 'Will End Humanity'
    Tony Blair Says New ‘Generation of Palestinian Politicians’ Needed for Peace With Israel
    UK to be 'Trailblazer' for COVID Pre-Flight Isolation - but no Test on Arrival
    UK Gov Advisor Calls on BoJo to Implement 2nd Lockdown Amid ‘Eye-Watering’ Number of Covid-19 Cases
    How Abraham Accords May Redraw Mideast Map, Deprive Iran of Its Leverage in Hormuz
    Tags:
    quarantine, UAE, Israel, Tony Blair, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Cadet from the Ryazan Guards Higher Airborne Command School during horse riding practice.
    No Time to Horse Around: Russian Female Cadets Show Off Riding Skills
    Rock ‘n’ Rolling Case Total
    Rock ‘n’ Rolling Case Total
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse