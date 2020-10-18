Yerevan Says Karabakh Army Knocks Out 4 Attacking Azerbaijani Tanks South of Contact Line

"In the southern direction of the contact line, units of the [Karabakh] Defence Army have knocked out four attacking enemy tanks. On the southern flank, the enemy is using a large number of drones and artillery weapons," spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan wrote on Facebook.
The new Yerevan-Baku ceasefire came into force at midnight local time (20:00 GMT on Saturday). The sides have immediately accused each other of violating the truce.
The fighting on the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh started on 27 September. The sides have accused each other of starting the firing. The international community strongly condemned the escalation and called on parties to settle the differences via dialogue, while Turkey has pledged its full support for Azerbaijan.
