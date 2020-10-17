Roscosmos: ISS Crew Repaired Oxygen Production System, It Functions at Full Capacity

"The ISS crew under the guidance of specialists from the main operational group of the station's flight control successfully repaired the Electron-VM system. As a result, the system was restarted and is fully operational", the representative said.
The system failed on Thursday. On Friday, cosmonaut Anatoly Ivanishin informed the Moscow-based Mission Control Centre that the pressure in the compartment had declined by 52 mm Hg to 681 mm Hg over 11.5 hours, while the leak rate had fallen to 4 mm per hour from 7-9 mm per hour.
The cosmonaut noted that the pressure continued to fall, but at a slower pace. He also suggested trying US patches to seal the crack.
Russian space agency Roscosmos previously said that the air leak posed no threat to the crew.
