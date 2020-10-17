Belarusian Opposition Holding Women's March in Central Minsk - Photos, Videos

A small group of participants first gathered near a shopping mall in the Belarusian capital and then started marching down Independence Avenue.
Initially, they marched without slogans and symbols but later unfurled opposition white-red-white flags. Participants of the unsanctioned procession are also carrying flowers, white-and-red umbrellas and banners.
Женская колонна дошла до парка Челюскинцев. На женской акции пока что без задержаний https://t.co/7V04U81Bx4 pic.twitter.com/SYA5TiBSwG— Onliner (@OnlinerBY) October 17, 2020
As they move, other people join the column, not just women. From time to time, the marching crowd shouts to passers-by: "Join us!"
Немного фотографий с Женского марша. pic.twitter.com/sD5yH3ZDcn— Onliner (@OnlinerBY) October 17, 2020
No law enforcement officers are seen on the scene, but traffic police vehicles are cruising along the avenue.
Девушки дошли до площади Якуба Колоса и на этом женский марш закончился.— Чай з варэннем (@belteanews) October 17, 2020
Немного атмосферы с сегодняшней акции pic.twitter.com/LbDHZ3ItZQ
Nationwide protests have been ongoing in Belarus since the 9 August election in which President Alexander Lukashenko secured his sixth term. The opposition refuses to recognise his victory and continues holding rallies, with the largest ones taking place on weekends.
