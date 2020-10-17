Russian Embassy to US Demands Explanations From State Dept Over RT Journalist Questioning

Rozhkov had been questioned for many hours at the airport of New York on 15 October. He arrived in the United States to make a documentary movie ahead of the presidential election.
"The questioning of an employee of the Russian media outlet has clearly gone beyond the usual procedures related to ensuring public safety. We regard the incident as a blatant attempt by the US authorities to exert pressure on an employee of a media outlet, which is providing the public with points of view alternative to those prevailing in the United States. We will demand appropriate explanations from the Department of State", the embassy said on late Friday in a statement posted on its Facebook page.
According to the embassy, Rozhkov was demanded to provide access to all his electronic devices, and after that - to comment on all information available to the public, including his vaccination with Sputnik-V against COVID-19. The US authorities also demanded personal correspondence related to his journalistic work.
